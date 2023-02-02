Out and About: Winter Thaw Chess Tournament, Spaghetti for a cause, and a fun indoor market

HELENA — In this week's edition of Out and About we take a look at a chess tournament in Helena, an opportunity to get your grub on for a good cause, and the 41st annual Cabin Fever market.

Winter Thaw Chess Tournament - Helena DoubleTree Hotel - 2/4-5

This weekend the Montana Chess Association will be hosting its Winter Thaw tournament in Helena and is open to the public. The entrance fee is $35 for adults and $25 for juniors by Feb. 2. A rating is not required to play, but entrants must be a member of the American Chess Federation and a state association like the Montana Chess Association. The first day of competition on Feb. 4 starts at 9 a.m. and Sunday starts at 8:30 a.m.

Interested in registering? Contact Brent Downey at: bddowney@hotmail.com or Kevin Kuehnel at: Kevin.kuehnel1@gmail.com.

19th Annual Sweetheart Spaghetti Feed - Helena Valley Community Center - 2/4 from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Maybe isn't you’re chess isn’t your game, but you’re looking to get your grub on for a good cause? The Canyon Creek Stock 4-H Club’s Sweetheart Spaghetti feed is the place to be on Saturday night.

From 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. the club will be serving up dinner with funds raised going back to the club. The all-you-can-eat affair is just $7 per person or $20 for families. The event will feature a raffle, a bake sale, a silent auction, and plenty of door prizes.

Vintage & Valentines market - Helena Civic Center - 2/4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The 41st annual Cabin Fever will hit the Helena Civic Center with the Vintage and Valentines market. Shopping, food, drinks, and music will be on full display with over 80 vendor spaces featuring a huge variety of vintage curated items and handcrafted wares.

Admission is $5 for those over the age of 13.

If there is something that you think we missed, feel free to shoot us an email with all of the details to outandabout@ktvh.com.