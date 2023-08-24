Out and About: Wake the Giant Music & Color Festival and high school football

HELENA — In this week's Out and About, we're going to be talking about the Wake the Giant Music and Color Festival, High School football coming back, and the Helena Kiwanis Family Music & Fun Fest.

Wake the Giant Music and Color Festival - Lewis and Clark Taproom - 08/25

Kicking things off on Friday evening, August 25th, with the third annual Wake the Giant Music and Color Festival at the Lewis and Clark Taproom. The two day event will go from 7-to-11 p.m. on Friday and will also go on from 11:30 am-to-7:30 p.m. on Saturday. It will benefit individuals with disabilities, feature musical talent, incorporate farm-themed activities, and include a color throw to ceremoniously close out the summer.

High school football is back - 08/25

High school football is finally back on Friday night, August 26th. Teams like Helena, Helena Capitol, and East Helena High School’s are all back on the gridiron. Now let's talk about the match-ups that will kick-off the season:

The Bengals will be battling it out against Bozeman High School, away against the Hawks, while The Capital High Bruins will be facing off against the Gallatin High Raptors at Vigilante Stadium, and East Helena High will be squaring off against Lewistown on the Vigilanties home turf.

Helena Kiwanis Family Music & Fun Fest - Memorial Park - 08/26

The Helena Kiwanis Family Music & Fun Fest will be up and running on August 26th, from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Memorial Park. It will have a day of listening to music, eating food, and drinking. It will also have a food truck contest for best food judged by local chefs, or restaurateurs, as well as including a “Peoples Choice” category voted on by attendees at the event. Proceeds support local youth groups.

