Out and About: Spring beerfest, 'The Ball' and Run for Justice

HELENA — In this week's edition of Out and About, the Helena Exchange Club will host its ninth annual Spring Beerfest, Montana Playwright's Network and the Helena Avenue Theater are hosting 'The Ball' and Narrate Church is holding the Mount Helena Run for Justice.

Lewis and Clark County Spring Beer Fest - Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds - 4/7 at 6 p.m.

On Friday, the Helena Exchange Club will put on it's ninth annual Lewis and Clark County Spring Beer Fest featuring music by Ten Years Gone, food by Rockstarr BBQ, and of course some of your favorite beers.

Tickets online are $25, buy a four-pack for $80, or buy them at the door for $30. Each ticket comes with a small commemorative mug for unlimited tastings. The list of breweries at the event can be found on the event's Facebook page.

'The Ball' by the Montana Playwrights Network and Helena Avenue Theatre - Helena Civic Center - 4/8 at 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

On Saturday, the Montana Playwrights Network and Helena Avenue Theatre will host The Ball, a community event for everyone to dress in ball costumes, socialize and dance in the Helena Civic Center Ballroom.

The daytime event is a family-friendly event featuring games and dance lessons. Tickets to this one are $5, with kids 5 and under getting in for free.

The evening event is a fundraiser that features live music with a dance caller to lead everyone through fun, easy-to-learn dances, a silent auction, hors d’oeuvres, and a cash bar for various beverages. Tickets for this event are $30.

All tickets can be purchased on the Montana Playwrights Network website or by calling 406-603-0569.

Narrate Church's Mount Helena Run for Justice - Mt. Helena Trailhead - 4/8 at 9 a.m. (Packet pick up at 7:45 a.m.)

The Run for Justice is a trail run (or walk) around Mount Helena with all proceeds from the race going to Love Justice International, a non-profit that combats human trafficking. The race will start and end at the Mount Helena Trail Head with the starter pistol firing at 9 a.m.

Registration for the race costs $45 dollars, with kids 18 and under getting a $20 discount. Each entrant will receive a shirt and tickets can be found on the event's website.

Eagles 4040 annual Easter egg hunt - East Valley Middle School - 4/8 at 1:00 p.m.

Eagles 4040 will yet again host their annual Easter egg hunt at East Helena Middle school. Hunt starts promptly at 1 and is over in a blink. 4 age groups 0-2, 3-4, 5-7, 8-10. Any Prize egg winners can pick up prizes at Eagles 4040 at 14 W. Main in East Helena.

Great Divide Ski-ster Egg Hunt - Great Divide Ski Area - 4/9 at 10:00 a.m.

Join Great Divide Ski Area on Sunday for a fun Ski-ster Egg Hunt! Plastic eggs will be scattered across the BackYard Beginner Area and the Lower Mountain with candy, small toys and other prizes!

Easter Egg Hunt at Lakeside on Hauser - 5295 York Road - 4/9 at 11:00 a.m.

Lakeside on Hauser's 49th Annual EASTER EGG HUNT. All ages welcome! Doors open at 11am, and the egg hunt starts at 1pm. Adult egg hunt to follow the kids. This is a FREE event! Live music by Brett Veltri Full bar with our famous Bloody Marys, Caesars & Mimosas! A portion of the proceeds will be donated to CASA of Lewis & Clark and Broadwater Counties.

