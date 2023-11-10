Out and About: SOMT's Basketball Tournament, Fall Art Walk, and an Urban Rail Jam in downtown Helena

HELENA — In this week's edition of Out and About: the Special Olympics Montana State Basketball Tournament tips off in Helena, Downtown Helena will be decked out with art for this years Fall Art Walk, and Great Divide Ski Area will host their very first Rail Jam to preview the ski season!

Special Olympics Montana State Basketball Tournament 2023 - 11/09 - 11/11

We will be kicking things off with the Special Olympics Montana State Basketball Tournament once again in Helena for the third straight year. From Thursday through Saturday, it will be a three day celebration of athleticism and exclusivity in locations all around in the Capital City. Athletes of all abilities will be demonstrating the power of teamwork, and Special Olympics Montana encourages the community to come together to celebrate these exceptional athletes while creating an unforgettable experience for everyone. They have a full list of the events and locations on their website.

Fall Art Walk - Downtown Helena - 11/10

On Friday, from 4 to 8 p.m. downtown Helena will be decked out with works of art, and vibrant colors, for this year's Fall Art Walk. You can explore some of the best work from tons of local artists, browse through downtown shops, grab a bite from plenty of local food trucks, all while enjoying some live music! Downtown Helena, Inc. and Omertà Arts, will provide new maps, multiple avenues of advertising, and a free trolley shuttle to connect visitors with plenty of free parking. The shuttle stops will be at Omertà Arts, the Library, and the Post Office for the duration of the art walk. You can also participate in a BINGO card during the walk in order to win a prize.

Great Divide Guardians of the Grind Rail Jam 2023 - Constitution Park - 11/11

Around the same time as the Fall Art Walk on Friday, more specifically from 6 to 9 p.m., The Great Divide Ski Area will be giving us a taste of the upcoming ski season by hosting Helena’s first urban Rail Jam at Constitution Park. Registration is only $5 per athlete, and participation is limited to 50 athletes, but pre-registration is required to participate. Don't worry though, you can still hang out and watch it for free. Athletes can win prizes donated from businesses, but Great Divide mentions it is not a competition, just a friendly Rail Jam to show off your stuff in downtown Helena.

That will do it for this week's edition of Out and About, if there's something you think we missed or something you would like to see next week, please send us all of the details in an email to outandabout@ktvh.com.