Out and About: Rudolph Jr., local shopping and opportunities to give back

HELENA — In this week's edition of Out and About, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Jr. takes center stage, the Helena Holiday Made Fair takes over the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds, and Westmont's 'Winterfest' will be on full display at Lewis and Clark Brewing.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Jr. at Grandstreet Theatre - varying dates and times

Starting Friday, Dec. 2, Grandstreet Theatre will open its musical adaptation of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, with tickets ranging from $17 to $27. The play will follow the story and feature two different casts for performances throughout December.

Tickets for these shows have gone quickly, but tickets are still available for December 7, 8, and 14 on the Grandstreet website.

Helena Holiday Made Fair at Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds - 12/2 and 12/3

Also on Friday, the Helena Holiday Made Fair will hit the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds. The event will feature goods from local and regional artists with prices for every budget. If you want to get in early, $10 VIP passes for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Dec. 2 or a $5 early bird pass to get in an hour early Saturday can be purchased online. Proceeds from those purchases will go to Florence Crittenton.

Free entry on Saturday starting at 10 a.m. is also an option for anyone who brings a non-perishable food item that will be donated to the Helena Food Share.

West Mont's Winterfest at Lewis and Clark Brewing Company - 12/3 at 10 a.m.

On Saturday, West Mont's Winterfest will ring in the holiday season at Lewis and Clark Brewing. Trees, tree stands, and wreaths will all still be up for sale at the Westmont lot, but there will also be several unique opportunities to give back to the Helena community. The 'Giving Tree' will have gift tags that represent needs at West mont’s vocational and residential sites and detail the Christmas wishes of its clients, and an onsite raffle will feature a Traeger Grill donated by Costco Warehouse, Helena Symphony Concert Season Tickets donated by the Helena Symphony, and Season Alpine Ski Rental Packages donated by Capital Sports.

Intermountain's Festival of Trees at Helena Civic Center - 11/30 through 12/4

Starting Thursday with Tea in the Trees, Intermountain's Festival of Trees returns with no restrictions for the first time since 2019. This year's theme is 'Christmas Bells and Seashells' and while there will be plenty of big-ticket items to bid on during the Festival of Trees, there are plenty of smaller donations that can be made to help Intermountain reach its goals including the online auction and a 'Giving Tree' that can be found at the Civic Center throughout the Festival.

If there's something that you think we missed or something you'd like to see in next week's edition, be sure to send us all of the details in an email to outandabout@ktvh.com.