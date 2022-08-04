Out and About: rock and roll, berries, and ping pong

HELENA — With well-known Helena summer events in the rearview, we turn back to some of the smaller events taking place in communities in and around Lewis and Clark county.

Live on the Gulch at the base of the walking mall is entering its swan song for this summer. With just four weekends of live music and drinks, from establishments like Ten Mile Creek brewery and the Rialto, left the Justin Case band will open August's slate with rock and roll covers from the 70s, 80s, and 90s.

Live on the Gulch kicks off at the base of the walking mall in Downtown Helena with live music running from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

If a lazy Saturday morning in the garden is a bit more your speed, Gardenwerks in Helena is hosting their Haskap Day. Attendees will get to learn about the Haskap/Honey Berries, try the berries, and be able to purchase a plant to start, or add to, their 'berry' own garden.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and is free, but online registration for the event can be done on the Gardenwerks website.

Lastly, the Helena-Afghanistan Community Ping Pong Party at Plymouth Congressional Church will bring in some of the state's best players and a few familiar faces from the Helena Community will come together for a free event to play some ping-pong, enjoy some food and music, and welcome Afghan refugee families living in Helena.

The event will take place outside the Church starting at 9 a.m. and running through 1 p.m., ahead of the 11th annual Forrest Gump table tennis tournament.

If there is an event you'd like to see in next week's edition of Out and About, feel free to email all of the details to outandabout@ktvh.com.