Out and About: Live Theatre, Lego Science, and Fresh Produce

HELENA — This week for Out and About, we'll take a look at an eclectic mix of events for ages 9 to 99.

A Doll's House, Part 2 by Grandstreet Theatre (Sept. 1-4 and Sept. 7-11)

In the newest installation for Grandstreet Theatre, the cast and crew will unveil A Doll's House, Part 2. Lyla Ackerman, Kristin Drees, Sabrina Malecek, and Kevin Mathews will star in the play. Opening night is Thursday, September 1 at 7:30 p.m. On Saturday, September 10 Grandstreet will have ASL Interpreters on stage to make the show more accessible. Tickets start at $17 for children, $23 for adults and can be found on Grandstreet's website.

Tinker Labs: Lego Zipline Challenge at ExplorationWorks (Sept. 3 at 12:30 p.m.)

Here's where the event for your nine-year-old comes in, or 99-year-old (fun has no age limit). On Saturday, ExplorationWorks will open its doors to members and the public to work on an interactive science experiment, this week families will be building their very own zipline out of Lego bricks. The event runs from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. More information can be found on the ExplorationWorks website.

Helena Farmers' Market (Saturdays on Fuller Ave. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

Last but not least, time is ticking away to get to the Helena Farmers' Market, so get out there and support some local farmers and businesses. From Produce and flowers to handmade hats and jewelry, the Helena Farmers' Market will run every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fuller Ave. until October 29.

If you have something you'd like to see on next week's edition of Out and About, be sure to send us an email with all of the details to outandabout@ktvh.com.