Out and About (June 28-20)

HELENA — In this week’s edition of Out and About: Experience a blast from the past with a classic car show, a premier bicycle competition hosted in the Queen City and a valley market celebrating a key milestone.

19th Annual Blast from the Past Car Show - Nickels Bar - 06/28 - 06/29

You know it’s summer in Helena when it begins to feel warm out and seeing classic cars start to hit the streets around the Capitol City. On Friday and Saturday, Nickels Bar will be hosting the 19th Annual Blast from the Past Car Show.

On Friday, from 5 to 9 p.m. there will be a kickoff party for the event. There will be live music, with some classics out to browse.

Moving to Saturday is when things start to get serious. Starting at 7:30 a.m. registration will be open to get your car into the competition, with classics will be lined up all day to check out for the “Show and Shine.” The Show and Shine will end at 4 p.m. where the awards will be presented to cars that win their category. After the awards wrap up, at 5 p.m., there will be a barbecue hosted for the participants.

Helenduro - 06/29

Also a big part of Helena, when the weather is warm, is mountain biking. On Saturday, the Helenduro will be underway, celebrating their 10th anniversary, which is part of Montana's Premier Enduro Mountain Biking Series, from Montana Bicycle Guild.

It’s a premier biking experience where you can enjoy, and appreciate, Helena’s trail system that is intertwined throughout the city by mountain bike. You can participate in five different categories in the enduro series: Pro, Expert, Sport, Junior, Master. Times and trial layout for the enduro series haven't been released yet, so everybody, including people inside and outside the city and state, have a fair play for the competition. The Montana Enduro Series will post updates on their Facebook and/or website.

Bob's Valley Market 50th Anniversary - Bob's Valley Market - 06/29

When you're driving around the Helena valley, it’s hard to miss Bob’s Valley Market. On Saturday, Bob’s will be celebrating their 50th anniversary with a party and barbecue from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. At Bob’s there will be giveaways and sales throughout the day. The celebration is free and open to the public.

If there is an event that you would like to see next week, please send us an email with all of the details to outandabout@ktvh.com.