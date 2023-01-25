Out and About: Jeff. Co. museum, Montana boat show, and free skate at the Helena Ice Arena

HELENA — In this week's edition of Out and About, we're taking a look at the re-opening of exhibits at the Jefferson County Museum in Clancy, the Montana Boat Show at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds, and an opportunity to skate for free at the Helena Ice Arena.

Jefferson County Museum reopening displays - 5 N Main St, Clancy - 1/27

On Friday, the Jefferson County Museum in Clancy will be reopening its displays on cowboys, rodeos, railroads, and judges of Jefferson County. The museum is open on Fridays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Montana Boat Show - Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds - 1/27-29

Do you find yourself driving by Canyon Ferry, Hauser or Holter, and think to yourself, 'I can't wait to get out on the water this summer,'? Well, if you're in the market for a new boat and want to exacerbate those feelings the Montana Boat Show will be taking over the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds from Friday to Sunday. Friday opens at 12 p.m., Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m. with tickets costing $3 at the door with a chance to win door prizes, kids 12 and under are free.

Play It Again's Fourth Annual 'Free Skate' - Helena Ice Arena - 1/29 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

On Sunday, Play It Again Sports and the Helena Ice Arena will be holding their fourth annual Free Skate from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and as the name suggests admission and skate rentals are free. While the time is open to the public, beginner skaters are encouraged to join in on the fun earlier in the session, and advanced skaters later on in the evening.

That will do it for this week's edition of out and about, if there's something that you think we missed or something you would like to see next week please send us an email with all of the details to outandabout@ktvh.com.