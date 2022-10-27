Out and About: Halloween fun, consignment sale and live music galore

HELENA — Happy (early) Halloween from all of us at MTN! In this week's edition of out and about, we're talking kid-friendly Halloween fun, a huge consignment sale at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds, and live music all over the Helena area.

Candy Jam 2022 by Capstone Church - 10/28 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. - Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds

On Friday night, Capstone Church will be hosting its Candy Jam at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds on Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. There will be bounce houses, games, food, and 800 pounds of candy to be given out. The event is free and open to the public.

406 Consignary Children's Boutique Consignment Event - 10/29 and 30th starting at 10 a.m. - Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds

Clean out your closets, and break open those piggy banks because this weekend at the fairgrounds, booths will be up and running for the Children's Boutique Consignment Event. Saturday at 10 a.m. the doors will open to the public, and on Sunday the half-off sale will open at the same time. Items for families will be on sale including stuff for moms, kids, and teens.

Live Music all across Helena - 10/28-30 - Various times and locations

Goldy Vox - Lewis and Clark Tap Room - 10/28 at 7 p.m.

Trust Fund Hippies - Lakeside on Hauser - 10/29 at 7:30 p.m.

Halloween Rockfest - Jesters Bar - 10/29 at 9:30 p.m.

Left for Dead - Headwaters Crafthouse - 10/30 at 3:30 p.m.

If there's something you think we missed, or if there's something you'd like to see in next week's edition, be sure to send us an email with all of the details to outandabout@ktvh.com.