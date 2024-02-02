Out and About: Grandstreet Theater: Constellations, a Cabin Fever Vintage Market, Kids Symphony, and more

HELENA — In this week's edition of Out and About: Grandstreet Theater’s production in Constellations, a Downtown Helena Winter Art Walk, the 42nd Annual Cabin Fever Vintage Market, and a Kids Symphony.

If you missed it at the start of this week, as well as last weekend, don’t worry I got you! You still have a chance to catch the Grandstreet Theater’s production in the Tony Award-winning playwright Constellations. There will be shows to close out this week, as well as all throughout next week. Shows Monday through Saturday will start at 7:30 p.m. while Sunday shows start at 2:30 p.m.

Downtown Helena Winter Art Walk - 02/02

On Friday, from 4 to 8 p.m. you can stroll in downtown Helena where it will be decked out with various pieces of art. You can observe all different works of art, from tons of artists, in the second annual Downtown Helena Artwalk. It will be the prefect opportunity to find a some amazing designs for your significant other, but you didn't hear that from me! There will be food, refreshments, a shuttle Service and dozens of other participating artist scattered throughout downtown.

42nd Annual Cabin Fever Vintage Market - Helena Civic Center - 02/03

Moving onto Saturday, the Helena Civic Center will be hosting the 42nd Annual Cabin Fever Vintage Market from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be over 80 vendor spaces, and will feature a huge variety of vintage curated items and handcrafted wares. There will be shopping, food, drinks and live music. Tickets are $5 per person and ages 12 and under are free.

Symphony Kids: A Season for Charlotte the Spider - St. Paul's United Methodist Church - 02/03

Around the same time on Saturday, from 10 to 10:30 a.m., St. Paul's United Methodist Church will host their very own Kids Symphony. For children ages 5-10, you can introduce your kids to the world of music and instruments through interactive performances with narration, and actors. The event is free for participants, and those who attend.

If there is an event that you think we missed, please send us an email with all of the details to outandabout@ktvh.com.