Out and About: East Helena rodeo, short film festival, and OokiiSoraCon

HELENA — In this week's Out and About, there's a little something for everyone as the East Helena rodeo and OokiiSoraCon kick off on Friday, and the 48-Hour Project Film Screening and Awards start rolling on Saturday.

East Helena Rodeo - 7/7 through 7/9 - East Helena rodeo grounds

Starting Friday evening, the East Helena Valley Rodeo Association presents the 60th annual NRA Rodeo. Gates into the grounds will open at 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday with the action starting at 7 p.m.

Friday night is Tough Enough to Wear Pink Night and Saturday is Military Appreciation Night.

On Saturday, the rodeo parade will stroll through Downtown East Helena starting at 1 p.m. On Friday and Saturday night Main Street at 9 p.m. turns into a party with live music and drinks. There is no cost to get in, but it is 21 and over only.

On Sunday the in-county rodeo fires up at the rodeo grounds at 2 p.m.

Advance tickets can be purchased for $10 at Murdochs, the Man Store - East Helena, VFW Post 10010, and Stacks Clothing Co. and Antiques.

Montana 48-Hour Film Project Premiere Screenings and Awards - 7/8 at 5 p.m. - Myrna Loy Theater

On Saturday evening, the Myrna Loy will screen 12 short films created by Montana filmmakers, but what makes this special is these filmmakers were given a topic and tasked with creating their short films in just 48 hours.

All films submitted will screen, along with a short Q&A with the filmmakers. Once screening, audience and panel voting, and the Q&A are complete, awards will be announced including who made the Best Film In Montana!

More information about the event and ticket options can be found on the Myrna Loy Theater's website.

OokiiSoraCon - 7/7 through 7/9 - Delta Colonial Hotel

From Friday to Sunday at the Delta Colonial Hotel, OokiiSoraCon will hit Helena featuring events like cosplay, video game competitions, and more. The full schedule of events and ticket options for the event can be found on the OokiiSoraCon website.