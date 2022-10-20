Out and About: Crosstown Football, S'mores under the stars, and Halloween Fun at Florence Crittenton

HELENA — In this week's edition of Out and About, we'll take a look at one of the state's biggest high school football matchups, a chance to star gaze with some sweet treats, and some Halloween fun at Florence Crittenton's new Cooney campus.

Crosstown High School Football - 10/21 at 7 p.m. at Helena Middle School

Ah, yes, my favorite time of the year. It is 'Crosstown Time in the Capital City' once again as the Helena High Bengals and the Helena Capital Bruins will square off to determine the top seed in the Western AA. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m., but you'll probably want to get there a bit earlier as parking near Vigilante Stadium can be tough. Tickets are $6 for adults, $4 for children.

S'mores under the Stars with Montana Wild - 10/22 at 7 p.m at the Helena Valley Regulating Reservoir (Registration required)

This Saturday night at the Helena Valley Regulating Reservoir, join Montana Wild for s'mores, a campfire, and stargazing. Local astronomy enthusiasts will bring telescopes to for the public to look through and learn about stars. Registration is required for the event, details on that can be found on the Montana Wild facebook page.

Sunshine in the Dark - Multiple dates starting 10/21 at Florence Crittenton's Cooney Campus

Florence Crittenton has a one-time opportunity to open the doors of its new Cooney Campus for some accessible, kid-friendly Halloween fun, featuring events like cookie decorating, a blackout maze, and crafts. Tickets at $10 for adults, $5 for children, and free for kids under five years old. There are six different nights for this event, each night of Halloween fun runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

