Out and About: brews and ghouls, First Friday flow for Food Share, and the Helena Sun Run

HELENA — In this week's edition of Out and About, the Ghost Gulch Haunted Pub Trolley Tour returns, First Friday Flow for Food Share kicks off the first week of another month, and Helena Sun Run laps back around for another year.

Ghost Gulch Haunted Pub Trolley Tour - Myrna Loy Theater - Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays

October is spooky season, right? Well then get ready to be spooked. It's time for the Foundation for Montana History and Bert and Ernies Pub Trolley are hosting the Ghost Gulch Haunted Pub Trolley Tour once again. The tour stops at historic sites around the Myrna Loy Theater and around Last Chance Gulch and stop at a handful of breweries along the way. There will be terrifying topics like vigilante justice, loyal pets, criminal crusades, haunted elevators, and a variety of other tales in Montana’s original ghost town. Tours run on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays throughout the month of October. Tours are currently sold out, but you can still apply for the waitlist to see if any spots open up.

First Friday flow for Food Share - Gentle Healing Center - 10/06

On Friday, Helena food share will present the First Friday flow for Food Share at the Gentle Healing Center. Participants are encouraged to bring non-perishable food donation and join the free upbeat flow class to wrap up the week. It begins at 5:30, and mention that space is limited, so they recommend to preregister.

Helena Sun Run - Central School - 10/07

On Saturday at 10 am the Helena Sun Run gets underway at Central School in downtown Helena to support clean energy and awareness of climate solutions in Montana's capital. There will be a timed 5k run, as well as a 1 mile walk and bicycle parade. All proceeds are go to purchasing solar arrays for Helena's elementary schools.

If there's an event that you would like to see on next week's edition of Out and About, be sure to send us an email with all of the details to outandabout@ktvh.com.