Out and About: Blast from the Past car show, Montana Warrior Challenge, and fireworks in the valley

HELENA — In this week's out and about, several long-running events in the greater Helena area make their return this weekend.

18th Annual Blast from the Past Car Show and Drag Races - 6/23 to 6/25

This weekend the Blast from the Past Car Show and Drag Races return to the Helena area. The event starts with a kickoff party on Friday night at Nickels Gaming Parlour on Last Chance Gulch at 5 p.m.

Saturday morning at 1016 Williams Street, the Blast from the Past car show will take center stage, and Sunday racers can test their mettle on the drag strip at the Rocky Mountain Fire Training Center, just east of the Helena Regional Airport.

All of the details for the three-day event can be found on the event's Facebook page.

Montana Warrior Challenge - Spring Meadow Lake State Park - 6/24 at 8 a.m.

In an event unlike any other, the Montana Warrior Challenge by Impact Montana is a test of personal and team communication, physical, mental, and leadership skills. The team-based event will take place on Saturday morning and features competitive, non-competitive, and youth classifications. The Montana Warrior Challenge has information about the event and a way to sign up for the event online.

9th Annual Pyronight Extravaganza - 825 Valley View Road, Helena - 6/24 at 6 p.m.

On Saturday evening, the Pyronight Extravaganza will take to the sky in the Helena Valley. The event will feature fireworks, live music, and food and serve as a fundraiser for Impact Montana. More details about the event can be found on the event's Facebook page.

That will do it for this week's edition of out and about, if there is something that you think we missed or something you would like to see next week please send us all of the details in an email to outandabout@ktvh.com.