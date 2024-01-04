Out and About: Beer and bingo, some good weekend skiing, and Griz watch parties across Helena

HELENA — In this week's edition of Out and About: There’ll be bingo with the United Way, some good weekend skiing opportunities, and watch parties for the Griz game.

Bingo with the United Way of Helena - Lewis and Clark Taproom - 01/05

Kicking things off on Friday where Lewis and Clark taproom is hosting BINGO with the United Way of Helena. There will be pizza, beer, bingo-lingo, and more and it’s all for a good cause. The bingo night will get rolling at 7 p.m. and proceeds will help benefit the United Way of Helena.

Some good weekend skiing - 01/05 - 01/07

Also on Friday, and throughout parts of the weekend, ski mountains around Montana are expected to get some overdue snowfall. Showdown is offering free lift tickets for season pass holders at several other ski areas, until their slopes open.

The free tickets will be given to any current season pass holder of Montana Snowbowl, Blacktail Mountain Ski Area, Maverick, Turner and Teton Pass. All you have to do is show your pass from any of these other areas to the folks at Showdown Montana, and they will give you a free lift ticket.

Griz Watch Parties - 01/07

As many of you may already know, this Sunday the Montana Griz will be taking on the South Dakota State Jackrabbits in Frisco, Texas for the FCS National Championship game. Places across the Helena area will be hosting watch parties, like Lewis and Clark Brewery, Brewhouse, Brothers Tapworks, Speakeasy41, Headwaters, and Lucky Lil’s Casino, just to name a few. Don’t forget the game starts at noon, and it’s a big game so there may be limited seating, so make sure to get there early for a good spot!

If there is an event that you think we missed, please send us an email with all of the details to outandabout@ktvh.com.