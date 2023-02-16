Out and About: Basketball abound and yoga at the Holter

HELENA — In this week's edition of out and about, there's plenty of basketball as we head toward high school and Frontier conference postseasons and an opportunity to take in art while feeling the calmness of yoga at the Holter Museum.

Helena Crosstown Basketball - Capital Highschool - 2/17 and 2/18

For the final time this year, it is Crosstown time in the Capitol City as the Helena Capital Bruins play host to the Helena High Bengals. Last time out it was a Helena High sweep over Capital for the first time in years, and the Bruins will look to avoid that on their home court on Friday and Saturday. The girls game will tip off on Friday (2/17) at 7 p.m., the boys will tip off on Saturday (2/18) at 3:30 p.m.

Carroll College Basketball 'Senior Day' - Carroll College P.E. Center - 2/18

As the Fighting Saints men and women look to conclude their seasons with victories over the University of Providence, the Fighting Saints will also pay honor to their senior basketball players. The women's game is set to tip off at 2 p.m., and the men will play at 4 p.m. on Saturday at Carroll College.

Yoga at the Holter Museum - 2/18

Join the Holter for their monthly series melding art and yoga. Enjoy a yoga class led by a certified yoga instructor from Gentle Healing & Massage as you surround yourself with incredible art to relax your mind and your body with movement.

$15/person - Please bring your own mat!

Register: https://www.gentlehealinghelena.com/calendar

This month's exhibit will be Transcend by Rae Senarighi whose vivid and bold large-scale portraits portray and celebrate accurate representation of Transgender and Nonbinary individuals while celebrating accepting and loving one's self.