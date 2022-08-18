Out and About: autocross, 38 Special, and smooth jazz

HELENA — In this week's edition of Out and About, we take a look at the largest autocross race in Montana, a long-standing bike race just northeast of Helena, and some silky smooth jazz in the great outdoors of Big Sky Country.

Top Gun 2022: 8/20-21

Just east of the Helena Regional Airport at the Rocky Mountain Emergency Services Training Center, racers from around Montana and surrounding states will compete to see who takes home the coveted Top Gun trophy. Spectators are welcome with a signed waiver. Races begin on Saturday at 8 a.m.

York 38 Special: 8/20

Saturday also marks the return of the York 38 Special, and this year it's even more so as the event celebrates its 20th anniversary. Riders will traverse the various terrains of the Big Belt Mountains looking to make it up and back to stake their claim on the race. The event also serves as a fundraiser for York Fire Rescue as they look to replace and repair various apparatus to keep the area safe. Registration for the event ends on Aug. 19.

Jazz in the Woods: 8/21

If biking and racing aren't your style, but the smooth sounds of jazz in the great outdoors are the Montana Discovery Foundation's Jazz in the Woods is the perfect place to spend a Sunday evening. The concert kicks off at 6 p.m. at Moose Creek Cabin in Rimini, features the Wilbur Rehmann Quartet, and is free to the public but donations are welcomed.

If you have an event you'd like to see on next week's edition of Out and About, be sure to send us an email with all of the details to outandabout@ktvh.com.