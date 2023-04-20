Out and About: Arcade games, MT Warrior Run, and a new play at Grandstreet Theatre

HELENA — In this week's Out and About, the Lewis and Clarkade holds its grand opening, the Montana Warrior Run will be stomping along Spring Meadow and Ten Mile Creek Parks, and Grandstreet Theatre has its opening night for Bright Star on Friday.

Lewis and Clarkade Grand Opening - Lewis and Clark Taproom - Thursday (4/20)

On Thursday, the Lewis and Clark Taproom will hold a grand opening for its Lewis and Clarkade. The event kicks off at 3 p.m. with a parking lot party, with live music from Big Ska Country starting at 6:30 p.m. with a $5 cover charge. The arcade features classic and newer arcade games, pinball machines, shuffleboard, and more.

Montana Warrior Run - Spring Meadow State Park - Saturday (4/22)

On Saturday morning, the 14th annual Montana Warrior Run will kick off at the sound of the starting pistol at Spring Meadow State Park. The event features a 1 mile, 5K, 10K, and Trifecta (all three distances) races with registration still available online. Registration cost is determined by the event but ranges from $25 to $40.

Bright Star by Grandstreet Theatre - Friday (4/21)

On Friday, it's opening night for Grandstreet Theatre’s rendition of Bright Star. The play is inspired by a true story and features the Tony-nominated score by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell. Bright Star tells a sweeping tale of love and redemption set against the rich backdrop of the American South in the 1920s and '40s. Tickets are available on the Grandstreet Theatre website with costs ranging from $17 to $27 depending on the show.

If there's something that you think we missed, please email us all of the details in an email to outandabout@ktvh.com.