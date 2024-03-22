Out & About: Spring arts show, Helena Home Expo, Easter Bunny

HELENA — It's time now for this week's edition of Out and About: Explore the creative artwork at the Spring Arts and Crafts Show, get a fresh start to your home at the Helena Home Expo, and make cookies with the Easter Bunny.

Even though old man winter put snow back in the forecast, this week’s events are all about spring!

38th Annual Spring Art and Crafts Show - Helena Civic Center - 03/23

On Saturday, the Helena Civic Center is hosting the 38th Annual Spring Art and Crafts Show. There will be over 80 vendors, and visitors can expect to see thousands of different works of art in the Civic Center Ballroom. The show will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

2024 Helena Home Expo - Lewis and Clark Fairgrounds - 03/23 - 03/24

When you are finished at the Civic Center, you can head over to the Lewis and Clark Fairgrounds for the 2024 Helena Home Show where there are over 150 booths, and vendors, waiting to help you beautify your home for spring and summer. The expo runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, and will go from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday’s show.

DIY Cookies for Easter - Mckenzie River Brewing Company- 03/23

If you are looking for something to do with the kids this weekend, you can hop on over to Mckenzie River Brewing Company, between 12 and 2 p.m. on Saturday to, hang out and take pictures with the Easter Bunny! The event will also feature a DIY cookie decorating event for holiday as well.

If there is an event that you would like to see next week, please send us an email with all of the details to outandabout@ktvh.com.