Out & About (July 3-10)

Here are some events going on around the Helena area from July 3rd through July 10th.

INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION

Friday, July 4th - 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Centennial Park

Put on by the Helena Ambassadors and the Old Glory Landmark Committee, this Independence Day bash will feature bounce houses, live bands, and vendors. Free hogs and root beer floats will be provided. You will even be able to watch the big American flag being flown in via a DNRC helicopter.

LINCOLN INDEPENDENCE DAY EVENTS

Lincoln Valley Chamber of Commerce Independence Day Fireworks Show

Friday, July 4th - 10:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Hooper Park, Lincoln

Lincoln Valley Chamber of Commerce Independence Day Parade

Saturday, July 5th - 11:00 a.m. to noon

Main Street, Lincoln

73rd Annual Lincoln Rodeo

Saturday, July 5th and Sunday, July 6th - 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Lincoln Rodeo Grounds

Head on out to the quaint mountain town of Lincoln for a weekend full of patriotism and rodeo! Meet at Hooper Park for a firecracker of a show! The show starts at dusk, but come early to get a great viewing spot. The "Stars & Stripes Spectacular Parade" starts at 11:00 am and will travel down Main Street. Rodeo events will consist of Bareback, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, Tie Down Roping, Bulls, Broncs, Ladies, Junior and Kids Barrels, Ladies Breakaway, Chicken and Boot Race, and the Famous Ring of Fire. Rodeo tickets will be $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12, and free for children 5 and under. Purchase your tickets at the rodeo grounds.

EAST HELENA PRICKLY PEAR FIREWORKS SHOW

Friday, July 4th - 10:30 p.m.

East Helena

Step out of your back door and see the classic East Helena fireworks display! If the weather holds up, the show will begin at 10:30 p.m. The show is free, but you can drop off a donation to Shellie's Country Café at 1803 Cedar St. in Helena, or visit this LINK if you'd like to help.

ALIVE AT FIVE

Wedneday, July 9th at 5:00 p.m.

the Last Chance Street Dance at Last Chance Gulch & Lawrence St

Igor & The Red Elvises mash up surf rock, rock and roll, and Soviet swagger into a dance party full of laughs, wild energy, and musical mayhem. Under the Bleachers is a Helena favorite, serving up feel-good classics and rock anthems you know and love. A guaranteed good time. Join your friends and family at the Last Chance Street Dance for this free double concert event!