Out & About (April 19)

HELENA — In this week's edition of Out and About: Hit the ground running with a couple of runs on Saturday, find what you want this season in a spring vintage market, and wrap up the weekend scouring through fossils, gems, and minerals.

2024 Montana Warrior Run - Spring Meadow State Park - 4/20

Well you better get to stretching, because we're kicking it off with a couple of runs early Saturday morning starting at 8:30 a.m. the 2024 Montana Warrior Runwill be underway at Spring Meadow Lake where it will include a 10k, 5k, and a one mile run with military discounts. Registration is between $25 to $40 per runner.

Mt. Helena Run for Justice - Mt. Helena - 4/20

While they are off to the races at Spring Meadow, there will be another run underway on Mt. Helena Helena Run for Justice at 9 a.m. it will be a 9k run, with all proceeds going to Love Justice International. Registration is $40 per runner.

Upcountry Vintage Spring Market - 98 West Custer Avenue - 4/20

If you’re not much of a runner, like myself, but you still want an excuse to go outside on a Saturday, Upcountry Vintage Market will be hosting a spring market from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on 98 West Custer Avenue there will be over 100 booths offering tons of vintage items along with catering from the Helena Woman's Club.

Gem, Mineral, and Fossil Show - Helena Civic Center - 4/20 and 4/21

At the same time on Saturday, the annual Gem, Mineral, and Fossil Show will be underway from the Helena Mineral Society’s at the Helena Civic Center. It’s for all ages with various displays, vendors, silent auctions, raffles and games ending at 5 p.m. On Sunday it will go from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. General Admission is $3.00. Veterans/active military and Children 12 and under are free.

If there is an event that you would like to see next week, please send us an email with all of the details to outandabout@ktvh.com.