League of Women Voters, Lewis & Clark Library to host webinar on misinformation

HELENA — The Helena League of Women Voters and the Lewis & Clark Library are hosting a webinar the first week of March on how to identify and navigate misinformation online.

The webinar is hosted by Stanford University author and researcher Sam Wineburg.

Wineburg co-authored the new book: "Verified: How to Think Straight, Get Duped Less, and Make Better Decisions About What to Believe Online.”

He says his goal is to help people learn how to use the internet as a fact-checking tool.

The Lewis & Clark Library will host a viewing of the webinar, people can also watch it from home by registering in advance through Zoom.

The webinar will not be recorded for later viewing, so the only time to catch it is Wednesday, March 6th at 6:30 p.m.

You can learn more about Wineburg and his work on his website.