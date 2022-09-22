Watch Now
First Look: Red Lodge candy store offers treats and a glimpse of history

RED LODGE - It's easy to feel like a kid in a candy store at the Montana Candy Emporium in Red Lodge. Not only does this business house a bunch of unique types of candy, it also houses a lot of history as well.

A Red Lodge man inside and out, Mike Majerus opened the Montana Candy Emporium 32 years ago.

“It’s been a labor of love and a lot of great people involved in it,” Majerus said.

And if you’ve visited you know the emporium is chock-full of not just candy but historical memorabilia as well, and it all started when Majerus was just a kid.

“I went to the dump here in town and I found a 1922 license place and it just really intrigued me and that started the whole thing,” he said.

You’ll find old posters, signs, and even a parade of classic bicycles on display among the taffies and gummies. But that’s not the only thing that’s nostalgic about the store.

“The nostalgic candies have been a great thing too," Majerus said. "We love black jack gum, teaberry...”

A candy store that takes you back to the past in a very tasty way.

