Annual car show revs engines in Helena

HELENA — The 18th annual Blast from the Past Car Show is back in Helena this weekend.

“You just watched me pull in…everyone stopped and stared,” Jason Depizzol said.

Depizzol turned heads when he and his 1968 Chevelle rolled into the Nickles Gaming Parlour parking lot Friday night.

“It’s made to go fast… and in a straight line,” he said about the car.

The annual car show kicked off with party at the casino.

These classic car owners showed off everything from custom paint jobs to the chrome under the hood.

It is a preview of Saturdays big event at the Broadwater grounds, where thousands of spectators can see hundreds of classic cars and motorcycles from across Montana and as far away as Canada.

Chad Wenger is the president of the club that puts on blast from the past, along with the Helena Valley Timing Association.

“It’s like a second full time job,” he said when asked about the event.

The show includes raffles, live music, parts vendors and even a motor melt down where they blow apart an engine.

It all leads up to Sunday’s drag races at the Rocky Mountain Fire Training Center.

All proceeds from the event go to a scholarship fund for high schoolers entering automotive trades.

“It’s a huge community event. Everybody looks forward to this event every year. They always mark it on their calendar,” Wenger said.