A very, merry out and about Christmas

HELENA — A very, merry Christmas and happy holidays to you ahead of this week's edition of Out and About. Due to the holiday weekend, there will be fewer events but a lot more singing, coincidentally.

Carols by Candlelight - SpaceOneEleven at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. on 12/23

SpaceOneEleven will be hosting special guests Marly Kendrick, Janna Williams, Dan Henry and many more for their Carols by Candlelight shows. Doors open at 5 pm for the 5:30 p.m. show and 6:30 p.m. for the 7 p.m. show. Tickets are $10 and 50% of the ticket sales for the evening will be donated to the Montana Area Music Association.

Christmas Eve at the Civic Center - Hosted by Narrate Church at 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. on 12/24

Narrate Church will be returning for their Christmas Eve events at the Helena Civic Center. The experience centers around a talented team of musicians leading the event through familiar and not-so-familiar Christmas tunes. The event is free and refreshments will be provided.

That will do it for this week's edition of out and about, if there's something you think we missed or something you'd like to see next week, please send us an email to outandabout@ktvh.com.