Out and About: Missoula Pet Run, Garden City BrewFest, Mama Bear 5K

MISSOULA - If you are looking for activities for this weekend for you and your family, we have you covered in this week’s Out and About.

Pet lovers get your running shoes ready Big Sky Horse Park is having a Pet Run this Saturday.

There is a 3K and 6K run. Tickets cost $40. The races start at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.

More info can be found here.

Often imitated but never replicated, Montana's original Brewfest – the Garden City BrewFest -- returns to Caras Park on Saturday starting at noon.

Taste over 70 local and regional beers and ciders in the heart of Missoula alongside a wine bar, food vendors, music, and more.

The cost is $20 and includes a glass, wristband, and four tokens.

More info can be found here or by calling 406-543-4238.

Celebrate Mother's Day this Sunday with the Mama Bear 5K.

The course starts and ends in the heart of Missoula's downtown and meanders along the river with beautiful views of the surrounding mountains.

Tickets are $37 and the race starts at 8:30 a.m.

More info can be found here.