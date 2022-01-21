Oscar Mayer Launched A Bologna-Inspired Moisturizing Face Mask

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

When was the last time you engaged in a little self-care? If it’s been a while since you ran a bath and kicked back with your hair up and a sheet mask on your face, Oscar Mayer is here to help. Yes, that Oscar Mayer.

The meat purveyor has teamed up with Seoul Mamas, a Korean beauty and skincare company, to create a face mask that looks like its most well-known product: sliced bologna. This magnificent mask is made with Witch Hazel Botanical and seaweed-derived ingredients, plus collagens to lock in moisture and promote skin elasticity. And, of course, is perfect for selfies.

While the company says the mask is not edible (that’s what real bologna is for), there’s no word on if it smells like the lunchmeat. I doubt, however, that I’m the only one who sincerely hopes it does not.

“Oscar Mayer has a legacy bringing levity to things that have gotten too serious, and beauty is a ripe territory to playfully subvert,” Lindsey Ressler, senior marketing analyst at Oscar Mayer, said in a press release. “Inspired by those who used to playfully make masks out of their bologna as kids, this product was born as a modern-day way to spark smiles for fans of Oscar Mayer and beauty enthusiasts alike.”

Ressler added that the offbeat product was created to feel more like “pop art” and less like traditional advertising.

The masks sold out quickly on Amazon, but Oscar Mayer told USA Today that it plans to restock them. The masks were priced at just $5 apiece, so keep them in mind for White Elephant gifts for your next Christmas party or as a gag gift for a friend’s birthday if they do get restocked.

In the meantime, you can find some other fun beauty masks at stores and online, like this adorable Dalmatian mask at Target, these masks that turn you into SpongeBob and Patrick or this set of six masks at Walmart that includes pigs, tigers, penguins and more.

You can also make your own face masks out of things you probably have at home, like bananas, milk, avocados and Greek yogurt.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.