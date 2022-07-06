Open house planned for Somers Beach State Park development

KALISPELL - State wildlife officials will be holding an open house later this month to present the latest design options for the new Somers Beach State Park.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) will be hosting the public gathering on Tuesday, July 19 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the state park.

Attendees will learn about the planning process for Montana’s newest state park and be able to provide input into preliminary design options. While no formal presentation is planned, FWP staff will be available to answer questions and lead attendees through options for site design, amenities, and more.

There will also be a virtual informational meeting scheduled for Thursday, July 28 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. The virtual meeting will present the same information with an opportunity for attendees to learn about site options and ask questions. Login information is available online at https://fwp.mt.gov/aboutfwp/regions/region1.

The open house is the latest step in a public planning process and builds on information gained from a recent public survey, which drew more than 1,200 individual responses. FWP notes the public engagement is helping guide future use and development of the state park.

The open house will be another opportunity to have a conversation about the park’s development as FWP continues to move forward with formal site planning. Input from the open house will help FWP staff develop a draft environmental assessment with formal proposals this fall.

FWP acquired the 106-acre Somers Beach property on the northwest shore of Flathead Lake in fall 2021. This spring, FWP installed a dynamic equilibrium gravel beach to help fortify the shoreline from erosion and recently began developing a parking lot and restroom for the interim.

Additional information about the park can be found at https://fwp.mt.gov/stateparks/somers-beach.