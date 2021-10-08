Old El Paso Has New Takis-Flavored Taco Shells

If you love a bit of spice in your Mexican dinners, there’s a brand new Takis-inspired taco shell that’s sure to kick your taco night up a notch.

From Old El Paso, the Takis Fuego-inspired Hot Chili Pepper and Lime-Flavored Stand ‘N Stuff Taco Shells are inspired by the flavor of Takis, a spicy rolled tortilla chip. The new offering is available at Walmart stores nationwide now, but will roll out to other stores at later dates.

The flat-bottomed shells keep all the ingredients standing upright so you can make sure your tacos stay together. A 10-count box retails for $2.48.

Old El Paso is not the first brand to team up with Takis to create a new food inspired by their flavors. Last year, Totino’s launched Takis Fuego Mini Snack Bites, bite-sized rolls filled with cheese and dusted with Takis Fuego hot chili pepper and lime seasoning.

The snack bites are available at retailers nationwide in 60-count bags for $4.99. You can heat them in the microwave in less than two minutes if you’re in a rush. They take 15 minutes in the oven if you want them crispy.

If you’re looking for more snacks that bring the heat, Buffalo Wild Wings just teamed up with Doritos for a new Spicy Sweet Chili-flavored sauce.

The new sauce features the flavors of soy sauce, brown sugar, onion, garlic and paprika, and the wings are topped with Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili chip crumbles. Each order of wings even comes with a small bag of Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili chips so you can enjoy them on the side or crunch them up and add more to your wings.

If you want to make sure you never run out of spicy flavor, there is even a subscription service from Harry & David that allows you to get regular deliveries of spicy jelly that you can use to make your own treats or spread on everything from toast to crackers.

You can choose to just order one jar, but it’s better to make sure you never lack goodies like Jalapeno Pepper Jelly or, if you like fruit flavors, Peach Jalapeno Pepper Jelly.

