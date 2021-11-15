No.1 Providence, No. 3 Carroll College set to square off in Frontier volleyball title match

HELENA — After two early first-round matches to open the day at the Frontier Conference Volleyball tournament in Helena, there were four teams vying for the top spot.

The No. 1 Providence Argos dispatched of the No. 5 Rocky Mountain College Battlin' Bears in short order, winning the semi-final match in straight sets, 25-19, 25-18, 25-13.

Sadie Lott led the charge for the Argos in the kills category with 16 and had 18 of the Argo's 56 total points, Cydney Finberg-Roberts crushed the assists category with 38. Taylor Christensen came off the bench in the effort and led the match with 33 digs.

The Battlin' Bears Weiying Wu led Rocky with eight kills, Blythe Sealey had 29 assists and nine digs.

In the second match of the night, it was the No. 2 Montana Tech Orediggers taking on the No. 3 Carroll College Fighting Saints. The Fighting Saints hadn't beaten Montana Tech all season but peaked when it mattered the most with a 3-1 win to advance to the title match, 25-18, 17-25, 26-24, 25-21.

Katherine McEuen led the Fighting Saints with 14 kills and only one error in 36 attempts, Lexie Gleaseman came off the bench and added 13 kills, and Hannah Schweikert tallied 30 assists and 12 digs in the effort.

Karina Mickelson tallied 14 kills and Maureen Jessop tallied 13 kills for the Orediggers, while McKenna Kaelber posted a game-high 45 assists in the match.

The Frontier Conference tournament will conclude when the Argos and the Saints square off in the championship at Carroll College on Saturday at 7 p.m.