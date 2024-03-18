You asked: What is being built on W. Custer Ave. next to Cenex?

HELENA — Viewer Perry Brown wanted to know what is being built on W. Custer Ave. next to the Cenex gas station in Helena, and the answer is a new car wash.

Rocky Mountain Car Wash is opening their 14th location in Helena this coming fall. According to the Rocky Mountain Car Wash website, it will have both touches and soft-touch wash options, and will be open 24/7.

This will be the third Rocky Mountain Car Wash location in Montana—others are in Butte and Belgrade. The other 11 locations are all in Wyoming.