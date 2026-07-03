You Asked: Are there plans to build a Barnes & Noble in Helena?

HELENA — MTN viewers Eric and John asked if it’s true there are plans to build a Barnes & Noble in Helena. Here’s what we found out.

Plans have been submitted to the city for a Barnes & Noble location in the Skyway Regional Shopping Center, at 2005 Cromwell Dixon Ln., No. 102. That’s between the TJ Maxx and Ulta, where Shoe Dept. Encore currently is.

According to city records, the new book store will be almost 10,000 square-feet.

The plans for Barnes & Noble have passed the city’s commercial building review, but it doesn’t appear that a building permit has been issued yet.

