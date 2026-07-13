Yellowstone bison-attack victim broke leg in four places, family says

Family members identified Monday the man tossed by a charging bison in Yellowstone National Park last week.

Carl Ison-McDaniel, 65, suffered fractures to his femur in four places after he was tossed eight feet into the air Friday at a campground along Yellowstone Lake, an incident that was captured on a video that went viral.

The Kendall, Washington, man is in the hospital, and his condition has been upgraded to serious, according to family.

Over the weekend, he posted a short message on social media saying, "Thank you everyone. I am OK."

He is expected to recover, according to family.

According to eyewitnesses, Ison-McDaniel and his grandson were at least 50 yards away from the bison, which was lying on the ground and arose to give chase, appearing to target the pair. Park rangers generally recommend a 25-yard distance from bison as a precaution.

Related: Behind the viral video: Photographer describes Yellowstone bison attack

