Pentagon confirms US casualties in series of explosions near Kabul airport

The Pentagon confirmed Wednesday that two explosions had taken place near the Kabul airport, where thousands of people have gathered in the hopes of escaping Afghanistan following a takeover by the Taliban.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby later confirmed that the explosion took place near the Abbey Gate at the airport and resulted in "a number of U.S. and civilian casualties." Kirby also noted that a second explosion took place at a hotel a "short distance" from the Abbey Gate.

Russia's Foreign Ministry says that the explosions killed at least two people and wounded 15, while USA Today says the Taliban are reporting that 13 people were killed. A witness on the ground in Kabul told the Associated Press that "several" people appear to have been killed or wounded in the attack.

The Associated Press spoke to a U.S. official who says they believe the attack was carried out by ISIS-K, a division of the Islamic State group that operates in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

The Pentagon will likely provide more information at a press briefing Thursday morning.

President Joe Biden has been briefed on the explosion, according to reports from CNN and ABC News.

The explosion comes after the U.S. and other western nations warned of a potential ISIS-K attack at the airport on Wednesday night. According to the Associated Press, Britain warned that an attack could occur "within hours," while Belgium warned that the attack could come in the form of a suicide bombing.

President Joe Biden addressed the potential threat of an attack at the airport in remarks on Wednesday.

"Every day that we're on the ground is another day that we know ISIS-K is seeking to target the airport and attack both the U.S. and allied forces and innocent civilians," Biden said.

The U.S. has imposed an Aug. 31 deadline to remove all troops and military personnel from Afghanistan. Earlier this week, Biden said he would adhere to that deadline.

On Wednesday, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken estimated that about 1,500 Americans were still awaiting evacuations in Kabul.

This story is breaking and will be updated.