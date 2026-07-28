Woman charged in Park County death rearrested for alleged release violation

A woman charged in connection with the death of a Park County man earlier this year was rearrested Monday after authorities say she violated the conditions of her release.

According to Park County Sheriff Tad Dykstra, 65-year-old Ann Brooks was arrested Monday afternoon on one count of misdemeanor criminal contempt. The charge stems from an alleged violation of the release conditions tied to her previous criminal case.

In June, Brooks had been released from the Park County Detention Center after a judge reduced her bond from $150,000 to $75,000. According to the Park County Clerk of District Court, she later posted bail and was released.

Brooks was originally arrested in May and charged with negligent homicide and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

According to charging documents, Brooks and William Georgeson were involved in a verbal dispute before Brooks allegedly struck Georgeson with a vehicle in a driveway, causing fatal injuries. Investigators allege Brooks left the scene after the incident. Georgeson later died from his injuries, court documents state.

Court records also show Brooks and Georgeson were previously married.

The newly filed misdemeanor criminal contempt charge is separate from the pending negligent homicide and leaving-the-scene charges. Details about the specific release condition Brooks is accused of violating have not been released.

Related:

Woman charged with negligent homicide in February death of Pray man

Park County sheriff sheds light on investigation into Georgeson death