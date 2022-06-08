Winners of legislative contested primaries in the Lewis and Clark area

HELENA — The Lewis and Clark area saw several contested primaries on Tuesday for legislative seats. Here’s a look at the candidates who have made it to the general election in November.

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 17

Incumbent Ross H Fitzgerald won the House District 17 Republican primary with 65% of the vote compared to the 34% Justin Cleveland received. Fitzgerald will face Democrat Barnett G. Sporkin-Morrison in the general election.

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 70

In the Democratic primary for House District 70, Jon Jackson beat Jeremiah Dawson by a margin of 54% to 45% of the vote. Jackson will face Republican incumbent Julie Dooling in the November election.

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 81

Melissa Romano came out on top for the House District 81 Democratic primary with 66% of the vote. Jake Troyer came in second with 18% of the vote, followed by Jacob Torgerson with 16 % of the vote.

Romano will face off against Republic Jill Sark. Sark won her primary against Charlie Hull with 57% of the vote compared to Hull’s 43% of the vote.

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 82

Democrat Mary Caferro handily won her primarily with 88% of the vote compared to her opponent Craig Sundberg who garnered 11% of the vote. She will face Republican Alden Tonkay who ran unopposed in the primary.

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 84

In a three-way race for the House District 84 Republican nomination, Kaitlyn Ruch beat Keith Pigman and Kurt J Aughney. Ruch received 40% of the vote, Pigman received 32% of the vote and Aughney received 28% of the vote.

Ruch will face Democrat and former State Senate Minority Leader Jill Cohenour. Cohenour received 92% of the vote in her primary race against Noah Horan who got 8% of the vote.