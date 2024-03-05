Wildland firefighters needed in Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest

HELENA — Beginning Monday, March 4, and running through March 15, the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest is taking applications for 12 entry-level permanent wildland firefighter and dispatch positions.

These positions can provide an avenue for interested parties to create a career in fire management.

The Forest is hosting multiple two-day hiring events in various towns on March 7 and 8. These hiring events allow interested applicants to learn more about working on a fire crew. Hiring events will be taking place in towns such as Augusta, White Sulphur Springs, Stanford, Townsend, Lincoln, Great Falls, and Helena.

Event organizers say that while it isn’t necessary to go to one of the in-person events, it can be extremely helpful to have a better idea of what the job entails.

In-person hiring events schedule:

Rocky Mountain Ranger District, March 7 and 8, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

405 Manix Street

Augusta, MT 59410

Judith Musselshell Ranger District, March 7, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

109 Central Ave.

Stanford, MT 59479

Belt Creek-White Sulphur Springs, March 7 and 8, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

204 W. Folsom

White Sulphur Springs, MT 59645

Townsend Ranger District, March 7 from 8 a.m.- 12 p.m., March 8 from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

415 S. Front

Townsend, MT 59644

Lincoln Ranger District, March 7 and 8, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

1569 Highway 200

Lincoln, MT 59639

Great Falls Office, March 7 and 8, 8 a.m.- 4p.m.

1220 38th Street North

Great Falls, MT 59405

Helena Ranger District, March 7 and 8, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

2880 Skyway Drive

Helena, MT 59602

