Wildland fire reported near Birdseye Road west of Helena

HELENA — A wildland fire was reported near Birdseye Road northwest of Helena shortly before 5 p.m. Monday.

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton told MTN that multiple fire agencies and law enforcement are responding to the area of Three Mile Road.

The fire is currently burning in grass and timber. There is no estimated size or potential cause at this time.

Dutton says crews are working to “get ahead” of the fire.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they become available.

