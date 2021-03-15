CUT BANK — Meet Griz, a domestic short-hair cat who survived the freezing temperatures of the North. Griz was adopted from Quailwings Rescue in October of last year and returned after he was left in a shed for three days during a freeze. The result was the loss of his left hind paw and half of his tail that had be amputated due to frostbite.

Weekly Wags: meet Griz

Now he is a foster to Kariss Littrel who says, “I call him Griz Bug cause he’s my love bug.” Now with the loss of his paw and half his tail, Griz-Bug, is technically considered disabled - but it doesn’t slow him down.

“Griz doesn’t know that he doesn’t have a fourth paw - only when he can’t scratch his ear. He does everything any other cat would. he runs, plays, fetches— chases toys. Cuddles, hugs, kisses, he’s just a lover cat,” said Tina Dauthier, Quailwings Rescue Founder.

Griz may look a little different but his foster mom says he’s just like any other fur baby, he just wants love and affection. “He is a super sweet heart. Doesn’t like to be held much but he loves his pets. He loves to jump up to your hand to be pet a lot. He likes to talk and follow you everywhere,” said Karissa Littrel, Griz’s foster mom.

Griz is completely vetted and ready to become an addition to a home where he can be social. “He really likes the other cats. I think he would dop great with other animals. Anywhere he can get lots of lovin’ would be best,” said Littrel.

The mission at Quailwings Rescue is to provide a safe environment for their animals to be cared for and loved. Adoption fees for all Quailwings Rescue animals are calculated by their personal medical fees. It will cost you $60 to open your home to Griz. The Quailwings Rescue is a non-profit organization that take adoptions and is looking for foster homes in the Cut Bank Area. The Rescue was established in June 2020 and has adopted out 288 animals since then.