Weather Wise: Late Autumn color

HELENA — This fall has been beautiful with brilliant color lasting late into the season.

It's hard to remember a fall this colorful this late into October.

The National Weather Service in Billings posted pictures of the same tree on a similar date over the last several years. The image shows this year's color is much later and more vibrant than the other years.

This year's weather has contributed to these conditions, going back to spring, when it was cool and cloudy with trees and other plants greening up later than normal.

Summer started wet, and precipitation lasted into July. But we dried out and temperatures increased in August, but not enough to stress the trees. Instead, some timely rain in late August and September proved beneficial to the trees.

When we did reach fall, it turned out to be one of the mildest in recent memory with warm and sunny days and cool, but not too cold, nights. We've had a few touches of frost, but no record cold.

The conditions haven't just been great for us, but for our trees and shrubs as well.

It all adds up to one of the most colorful falls in years, and it's just about over.

Now you are a little more WeatherWise!