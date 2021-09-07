Weather Wise: Fire Danger and Campfires

Even though it's legal to have a campfire, it's extremely important to make sure the fire is out as fire danger remains.

A healthy amount of rain and cooler temperatures through the second half of august took the edge off of a very dangerous fire season, enough for campfires restrictions to be lifted in most of Montana.

However, fire danger remains high and several large wildfires remain active. This is why it's imperative to make sure that campfire is out because many wildfires start out as an unattended campfire.

Water is the best way to put out a fire. Douse the fire with water, most likely more than you think you need. Using a long stick, stir the remaining ash around to find any remaining embers. If there are still large logs remaining, rotate and scrape the embers away from the unburnt areas. Repeat this process of dousing the fire with more water, and then stirring all the embers down deep into where the fire was.

And finally to make sure the fire is out, stick your hands in the ash to ensure it’s cool to the touch.