Weather Wise: Earth Day

HELENA — Earth Day has been a tradition for more than half a century. While the day to celebrate and care for the environment only comes once a year, there are things you can do year-round to make an impact.

One way is to look at how you can cut down the number of plastics you use. Using canvas or cloth shopping bags means fewer plastic grocery bags, and a reusable water bottle can cut down on single-use water bottles.

Switching to a reusable water bottle or plastic bags also reduces the amount of waste in landfills and pollution that could make its way into lakes, rivers or oceans

Another option is to look at ways you can reduce the amount of energy you use. Consider washing your clothes in cold water and hanging them out to dry.

Utilize natural light when possible in your home and unplug gadgets and cords you aren't using them. This not only saves energy but saves you a few extra dollars on energy bills.

When it comes to recycling, diverting bottles, cans and certain plastics out of the landfill is pretty common knowledge by now. People should also look for opportunities to recycle their old electronics, especially phones. Cell phones contain hazardous materials such as lead and mercury.

Look around before deciding to recycle, in some cases, you may be able to sell or trade your phone for credit.

As the weather warms consider leaving the car in the garage and hopping on a bike for your morning commute. Not only are helping the environment, but you are also helping yourself with exercise and a healthy habit.

These are just a few ways you can do your part and help the environment, not just one day a year, but the other 364 days as well.

