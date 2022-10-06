Volunteers pitch in to clean up Ackley Lake State Park

On Thursday, October 6, 2022, members of the Ackley Lake Club along with staff from Montana, Fish, Wildlife, and Parks gathered at Ackley Lake State Park near Hobson in Judith Basin County to engage in a volunteer clean-up day.

“Ackley Lake Club is an association of people that are concerned about Ackley and the future of it,” says Ackley Lake upkeep manager Roger Epkes, “we’ve purchased some picnic tables and fire rings that we want people to enjoy out here.”

The club also helps maintain the grounds so that visitors’ stays are satisfactory.

“I like to keep it as clean as possible,” said Epkes, “I’m out here daily.”

With the help of FWP,, the party utilized Bobcats, John Deere tractors, and chainsaws to prepare for the 2023 season.

“We’re out here cleaning fire pits, trimming trees, picking up trash, and just giving it a general cleaning for the fall. I appreciate everyone who came out to help,” finishes Epkes.



