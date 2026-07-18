Virginia City businesses squelch closure rumors during tourism season

VIRGINA CITY — Six months after controversy erupted between the state and businesses operating out of state-owned historic properties, Virginia City is open for business — and working to prove it.

WATCH: Virginia City businesses fight closure rumors during tourism season

Virginia City businesses fight closure rumors during tourism season

The dispute centered on new 15% gross revenue lease agreements with the state. Several businesses, including a theater and several restaurants, did not sign on to the new terms, raising concern from locals that their closures would negatively impact the community heading into tourism season.

Becky DiGiovanna has been the concessionaire running the historic Fairweather Inn and Nevada City cabins for four years. She says the road back has not been easy.

MTN NEWS Becky DiGiovanna has been the concessionaire running the historic Fairweather Inn and Nevada City cabins for four years. She says the road back has not been easy.

"I really feel that we had a mountain to climb overcoming the negative experience that we went through this winter and spring," DiGiovanna said.

Now, with tourism season in full swing, DiGiovanna and other business owners are up against a new challenge: rumors that Virginia City is closed for the summer.

"It is something that we are continually trying to overcome, and even I have heard, you know, I didn't know that the Follies were going or, you know, are you guys open?" DiGiovanna said.

Despite the rumors, DiGiovanna says every business space is currently occupied and operating.

"So, we're in the heat of the summer. We're about halfway through the season already, which is pretty incredible. We're thrilled that every business is occupied and up and running," DiGiovanna said.

MTN NEWS Members of a Bozeman car group called the Jackalope Drivers Club heard about the controversy earlier this year and made the trip to Virginia City for three days to show off their cars and support local businesses. The group brought around 80 people and 35 sports cars, including Porsches and vintage automobiles.

Help has come from an unexpected source. Members of a Bozeman car group called the Jackalope Drivers Club heard about the controversy earlier this year and made the trip to Virginia City for three days to show off their cars and support local businesses. The group brought around 80 people and 35 sports cars, including Porsches and vintage automobiles.

Anson Morris, a member of the club, says Virginia City holds a special place for him.

"I've spent my whole life coming to Virginia City, and it's a place I really love, and when the state increased the fees, it put a lot of stress on the businesses here in Virginia City. So, we're supporting what the history of Virginia City is and just trying to be a part of it ourselves," Morris said.

MTN NEWS "I've spent my whole life coming to Virginia City, and it's a place I really love, and when the state increased the fees, it put a lot of stress on the businesses here in Virginia City. So, we're supporting what the history of Virginia City is and just trying to be a part of it ourselves," Morris said.

Fellow club member Ben Prentiss says the visit is about more than just cars.

"Bringing new friends here, people from away getting to see this place and supporting just this wonderful little town that needs our support. So, we're here," Prentiss said.

DiGiovanna says numbers are down slightly, but she remains optimistic heading into the back half of the season.

"At this point our numbers are down a touch, and I've got things coming up, and I feel comfortable with at least having a good year. That's what we hope for: a good year, and Virginia City is definitely open for business," DiGiovanna said.

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