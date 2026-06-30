BILLINGS — By Wednesday afternoon, Will James Middle School football field in Billings will be covered by a three-quarter replica of the Vietnam War Memorial in Washington, D.C.

For the Fasching family, who lost their relative LeRoy Fasching in the war, it offers a full-circle moment as one of his nieces and both nephews are volunteering to help with the display while it's in Billings.

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Vietnam War Memorial replica comes to Billings, offering one family a full circle moment

"He always had a smile on his face," Linda Fasching, LeRoy's sister-in-law said Tuesday. "Always, always."

While Linda remembers her brother-in-law very well, her children Michael and Damon Fasching rely on the stories they've been told.

"Just what a sweet guy he was, and he was very selfless," Michael said.

All of the Faschings said the loss still affects them decades later.

"It was just a sickening ordeal, the whole thing," Linda said with tears in her eyes. "The war and then when he died, it shut down the whole town. It was terrible. I just felt so terrible for everybody."

LeRoy was killed in 1970 at the age of 25 during the Battle of Illingworth, one of the most deadly battles during the war.

"I'm proud to be LeRoy's nephew," Michael said. "Even though I didn't meet him, I'm very proud."

On Tuesday, the traveling memorial titled "The Wall That Heals" arrived in Billings, accompanied by a motorcade from Laurel to its destination at Will James.

Three of Linda's children will volunteer at the display over the next several days. The replica, which features every name of those killed in Vietnam, will be on display through July 5.

"It's an honor to be able to do this," Damon said. "It was a total no-brainer."

"You'll never be able to understand the weight of something like that but you certainly want to be able to respect it," Michael said.

Jeannie Leinwand was one of hundreds of riders in Tuesday's motorcade. Her uncle's name is also on the wall, and she plans to visit the display with family.

"Emotional and excited," Leinwand said of the ride and memorial. "Just so that my family can take part in it and hopefully see his name on the wall."

The display will be available all day starting Wednesday afternoon until Sunday afternoon around 2 p.m. following closing ceremonies.

The Fasching family will be there throughout, both to help out and to observe.

"I just want to go and pay my respects," Linda said. "That's what I feel and see where LeRoy's name is."

Michael said it's the best way for them to spend the Fourth of July, honoring his uncle and the many lives lost.

"It's an admirable thing, you know, to lay down your life for your country, and it's just the least we can do," Michael said.