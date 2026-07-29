VIDEO: Bobcats in the house - The White House, that is

WASHINGTON D.C. — The 2025 Bobcat national championship team was in Washington, D.C., for a visit to the White House Wednesday morning. The team and head coach Brent Vigen met with President Donald Trump, celebrating the OT win in January 2026, when the Cats nabbed their first national title in 41 years.

Bobcats in the Oval Office

President Trump receives MSU FCS National Championship ring

Videos courtesy of Margo Martin - Special Assistant to the President and Communications Advisor

Montana State finished the season 14-2, defeating Yale, Stephen F. Austin and the University of Montana in the playoffs before beating Illinois State for the title. It was the program's third championship-game appearance in five seasons.