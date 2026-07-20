Vets offer rattlesnake pet safety tips for the summer

HELENA — Rattlesnake bites pose a serious risk to dogs this summer, and veterinarians are urging pet owners to take precautions while out on walks and hikes.

Veterinarians say rattlesnake bites are relatively common, especially this time of year when people are out hiking and enjoying the warm weather.

They say owners often know their pet has been bitten after seeing or hearing a snake on the trail. Dogs may come back limping or with swelling around the face or legs after sniffing near rocks or brush.

MTN News A rattlesnake out in the wild

If a bite does happen, it is important to get your pet to a veterinarian immediately. Rattlesnake bites can be deadly, especially for smaller dogs.

Treatment can include hospitalization, IV fluids, anti-inflammatory medication, antibiotics, and in many cases, antivenom.

Autumn Harris, owner and veterinarian at Apex Animal Hospital, offered safety tips for walks and hikes this summer.

"Keeping them on a leash, keeping eyes on them all the time. Trying to avoid scenarios where they're going in brushy areas where they're sniffing under rocks, places where rattlesnakes might want to live," Harris said.

Veterinarians say most pets can recover from a rattlesnake bite if they receive treatment quickly.

