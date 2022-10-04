US Forest Service is hiring for seasonal positions

HELENA — National forests help define the Montana landscape. The Forest Service is currently looking for individuals to help manage and care for that important part of Montana's outdoors.

Temporary seasonal US Forest Service jobs in Montana are currently open. And the local Helena-Lewis & Clark National Forest has plenty of open, temporary positions for next summer.

“It's just a really special experience. There's nothing like it. And for someone who's passionate about the outdoors, and they really like to work hard, and they like thinking independently and on the go, then I would absolutely recommend seasonal work with the Forest Service for them,” says Range Technician for Helena Ranger District, Alex Eggie.

The US Forest Service relies upon seasonal work in order to complete necessary projects during the warm summer months. The types of jobs available to seasonal workers vary from botany to archaeology to recreation techs. But the primary window to apply for these positions is relatively small. Positions for the Helena-Lewis & Clark National Forest opened on September 29th and only stay open through October 6th.

“You know, the motto of the agency is serving the people, caring for the land. It feels good to get up every day and do something that's, you know, has impacts both for your local community and the long-term health of the forest,” says Public Affairs Officer at Helena-Lewis & Clark National Forest, Chiara Cipriano.

Eggie has worked in seasonal positions for the past 4 summers. When she isn’t working for the Forest Service, she’s a substitute teacher.

“You know, being in places that not a lot of people get to go to was something that really stuck with me. And just having an all-around satisfying sensation after you get off work really stuck with me, as well. And I knew that I wanted to stick working with the Forest Service,” says Eggie.

With dozens of jobs available for the Helena-Lewis & Clark National Forest alone, now is the time to apply for next year’s work.