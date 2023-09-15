UAW strikes could have an economic impact across the nation

EAST HELENA — Right now, the United Auto Workers are on strike against General Motors, Ford and Stellantis, for the first time in history all at once. The economic impact could have a ripple effect across the nation depending on how long the strike lasts.

From driving up the cost and scarcity of new vehicles to increasing demand for parts to maintain and repair used vehicle.

Chris Pratt, the owner of east Helena’s J4 Automotive explained what it could mean for his business.

“New car market is going to go down the hill real fast and it’s going to be cheaper and easier for you to fix your old car. So, it’s going to pick everything up, everything’s going to start booming, everything’s going need to be moving through and it’s going to be tough when the parts aren’t always available all the time,” Pratt said.

UAW is seeking increased wages, benefits and job protections.